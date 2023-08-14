Anthropic raises $100M from SK Telecom for co-development of AI model

Anthropic raises $100M from SK Telecom for co-development of AI modelAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:41
- AI startup Anthropic secures $100M from SK Telecom (SKT), following a recent $450M Series C funding round.
- Co-developing a multilingual large language model (LLM) aimed at global telco firms, with Anthropic’s Jared Kaplan leading the effort.
- The AI system, Claude, will support tasks in customer service, marketing, sales, and interactive consumer applications in the telecom industry.
