Anthropic raises $100M from SK Telecom for co-development of AI model

News

Anthropic raises $100M from SK Telecom for co-development of AI model

  • AI startup Anthropic secures $100M from SK Telecom (SKT), following a recent $450M Series C funding round.
  • Co-developing a multilingual large language model (LLM) aimed at global telco firms, with Anthropic’s Jared Kaplan leading the effort.
  • The AI system, Claude, will support tasks in customer service, marketing, sales, and interactive consumer applications in the telecom industry.

Leave your vote

1 Vote

Related Posts

Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip promote 600+ Indian Destinations ahead of Independence Day

August 14, 2023

BoAt and Noise Enter Smart Ring Market in India

August 14, 2023

Country Delight Experiences Revenue Growth but Higher FY22 Losses

August 14, 2023

India Becomes Second-Largest Mobile Phone Producer under ‘Make in India’ Initative

August 14, 2023

SpiceJet Records Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Profit Boosted by Strong Air Travel Demand

August 14, 2023

Newsletter

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Don't have an account? Register

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.