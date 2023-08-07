Anti-Aging Scientist: What To Eat & When To Eat To Slow The Aging Process | Matt Kaeberlein | Podcast Summary

AGING IS A SCIENCE: What To Eat & When To Eat To SLOW THE AGING Process | Matt Kaeberlein
Dive into the science of aging with Matt Kaeberlein as he talks about potential interventions, the role of diet, and the importance of personalized approaches to health.
The podcast explores the features of caloric restriction, the impact of genes on lifespan, and the potential of drugs like rapamycin.
Additionally, the role of exercise and other lifestyle factors, as well as the importance of comprehensive biomarker measurement, are discussed.
The Dog Aging Project
The Dog Aging Project is the largest open science project for canines, aiming to increase health and longevity in pet dogs.
By studying aging in dogs, researchers hope to gain insights into human aging as well.
Dogs share our environment and genetic diversity, making them valuable subjects for understanding the aging process.
Caloric Restriction and Obesity
The question of whether caloric restriction extends lifespan solely by preventing obesity is valid.
However, obesity is associated with accelerated aging due to factors such as inflammation, hormonal signals from adipose tissue, and the physical impact of gravity on the body.
Caloric restriction can have multiple benefits beyond weight management.
Understanding the Microbiome
The microbiome plays a role in adjusting food cravings and potentially impacting weight set points.
The diet we consume can remodel the microbiome and send signals throughout the body, including the brain.
The microbiome also interacts with the immune system, leading to changes in immune function due to low-quality diets.