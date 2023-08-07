Anti-Aging Scientist: What To Eat & When To Eat To Slow The Aging Process | Matt Kaeberlein | Podcast Summary

AGING IS A SCIENCE: What To Eat & When To Eat To SLOW THE AGING Process | Matt Kaeberlein

Dive into the science of aging with Matt Kaeberlein as he talks about potential interventions, the role of diet, and the importance of personalized approaches to health.

The podcast explores the features of caloric restriction, the impact of genes on lifespan, and the potential of drugs like rapamycin.

Additionally, the role of exercise and other lifestyle factors, as well as the importance of comprehensive biomarker measurement, are discussed.