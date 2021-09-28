APAC IT leaders accelerate hybrid, multi-cloud deployments

Redwood City, California-based data centre firm Equinix on Monday said that 55% of surveyed companies in Asia-Pacific are deploying hybrid cloud, and 34% multi cloud in the period of 2020 and 2021, trending up significantly from the previous year.

While moving to the cloud is at the heart of transformation, the GTTS showed that many digital leaders remain nervous about this migration, with IT decision-makers highlighting fears around increased data leaks and security breaches, Equinix’s Chief Information Security Officer Michael Montoya, said.

About half of respondents in Asia-Pacific said they believe the threat of data leaks and cyberattacks as a result of cloud migration to be one of the biggest threats globally.