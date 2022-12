• Professional networking platform Apna becomes one of India’s youngest unicorns and raises $170 million during FY22.

• Apna’s revenue from operations increases 3.8X to Rs 63.9 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 16.95 crore in FY21.

• Losses also increase 4X to Rs 65.8 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 16.7 crore in FY21.

[Via]