App developers in India may soon get a grievance redressal mechanism for GooglePlay & Apple’s App Store

  • Indian app developers say their apps are sometimes taken down with no
    grievance redressal
  • Grievances will have to be addressed in a stipulated timeframe or it’ll be
    sent to an appellate body
  • MEITY working on guidelines to ensure both developers & users of apps
    have a grievance redressal mechanism
  • Guidelines likely to call for a chief compliance officer & grievance redressal officer
