Apple : 86% revenue from products; iPhone accounts for ~62% revenue

Here is what accounted for Apple’s blockbuster quarter (revenue of $91.8 billion, up 9% from a year earlier)

  • iPhone sales: $55.957 billion, up 8% from a year ago
  • iPad sales: $5.97 billion
  • Mac sales: $7.16 billion
  • Services (including iCloud, warranties, AppleTV+): $12.71 billion, up 17%
  • Wearables and accessories: $10.01 billion

Tim Cook said he was pleased with the number of subscribers for Apple TV+, a new video streaming services that Apple released last fall.

“It’s not a hobby, it’s a real business,”[via]

