Apple : 86% revenue from products; iPhone accounts for ~62% revenue

Here is what accounted for Apple’s blockbuster quarter (revenue of $91.8 billion, up 9% from a year earlier)
- iPhone sales: $55.957 billion, up 8% from a year ago
- iPad sales: $5.97 billion
- Mac sales: $7.16 billion
- Services (including iCloud, warranties, AppleTV+): $12.71 billion, up 17%
- Wearables and accessories: $10.01 billion
Tim Cook said he was pleased with the number of subscribers for Apple TV+, a new video streaming services that Apple released last fall.
“It’s not a hobby, it’s a real business,”[via]