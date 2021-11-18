Home News Apple announces self service repair program to let users repair their own phone.
- Customers who wish to repair their iPhone 13, iPhone 12 on their own can order genuine parts via the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.
- Apple Self Service Repair program announced on November 17 will allow consumers to repair their iPhone, Mac computers on their own.
- The self-service repair program could help bring down the repair cost of products by cutting down on the labor costs and other taxes involved.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.