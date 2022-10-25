Apple Bans Using NFTs to Unlock Content, Features in Apps

In short, NFTs are allowed to exist within apps on the App Store-but they can’t unlock additional features or content.
Beyond just NFTs, Apple has also revised some of its language surrounding cryptocurrency exchange apps listed on its App Store.
In short, NFTs are allowed to exist within apps on the App Store-but they can’t unlock additional features or content.
Beyond just NFTs, Apple has also revised some of its language surrounding cryptocurrency exchange apps listed on its App Store.
[Via]
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.