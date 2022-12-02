Apple blocks Coinbase’s last app release, demands 30% cut on NFT gas fees December 2, 2022 Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee.— Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 1, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Connect with Login with Linkedin Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)