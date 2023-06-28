Apple Cancels Interest-Free Financing for iPhones in Canada

  • Apple discontinues interest-free financing for its products in Canada. Future purchases will come with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 4.99% to 7.99% for 12 or 24 months.
  • Apple’s primary financing partner in Canada is Affirm, a U.S.-based firm. Apple’s U.S. specific financing options are not available to Canadians.
  • The discontinuation of interest-free financing puts Canadian consumers at a disadvantage in comparison to their American counterparts, as they will now face additional costs when financing Apple products.
