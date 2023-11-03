Apple CEO Tim Cook highlights India’s potential as a key market

- Apple CEO Tim Cook has identified India as a significant market for the company, citing strong double-digit growth and a record revenue for the June-September quarter.
- Apple’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi have exceeded expectations, and the company has seen its highest ever smartphone shipments in India during the same period.
- Despite not revealing specific numbers, regulatory filings suggest Apple’s India business reached a record Rs 50,000-crore revenue in 2022-23, with a 76% surge in net profit.