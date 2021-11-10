    Apple CEO Tim Cook tells the press he owns crypto and It’s something Apple is ‘Looking At’

    • Apple CEO Tim Cook Tells the Press He Owns Crypto and It’s Something Apple Is ‘Looking At’. The cryptocurrency economy has been on a tear and recently captured $3 trillion in value this week as bitcoin and a number of other crypto-assets reached all-time price highs.
    • The value of the crypto economy is now more than $500 billion larger than the market capitalization of Apple.
    • Cook also said that he has been interested in Crypto for a while and researches the subject.
