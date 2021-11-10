HomeNewsApple CEO Tim Cook tells the press he owns crypto and It’s something Apple is ‘Looking At’
Apple CEO Tim Cook Tells the Press He Owns Crypto and It’s Something Apple Is ‘Looking At’. The cryptocurrency economy has been on a tear and recently captured $3 trillion in value this week as bitcoin and a number of other crypto-assets reached all-time price highs.
The value of the crypto economy is now more than $500 billion larger than the market capitalization of Apple.
Cook also said that he has been interested in Crypto for a while and researches the subject.