Apple Discussed Bing Acquisition with Microsoft in 2020

  • In 2020, Apple reportedly held exploratory discussions with Microsoft about acquiring Bing to replace Google as the default search engine on Apple platforms.
  • Apple and Microsoft had previously partnered from 2013 to 2017, using Bing to power Siri and Spotlight search results, but Apple renewed its deal with Google in 2016.
  • Revenue from its Google agreement and doubts about Bing’s quality and capabilities were key reasons the Apple-Bing acquisition talks did not proceed beyond the exploratory stage.
