- Apple argued that the lawsuit is “baseless” and denies that its iPhones’ batteries were defective.
- Apple did admit to battery issues in a small number of iPhone 6s models, and offered free battery replacements.
Apple disputes $2 billion London lawsuit over alleged ‘throttling’ of millions of iPhones
