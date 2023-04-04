- Apple has been taking steps to reduce costs in the current macroeconomic environment.
- Despite these measures, Apple is cutting some roles from its corporate retail teams for the first time since a “belt-tightening effort” last year.
Apple eliminates roles in corporate retail teams despite attempts to avoid layoffs
- Apple has been taking steps to reduce costs in the current macroeconomic environment.
- Despite these measures, Apple is cutting some roles from its corporate retail teams for the first time since a “belt-tightening effort” last year.
[Via]