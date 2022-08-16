Apple employees will return to the office in September under hybrid model

  • August 16, 2022
  • Apple has informed staff that they will be expected to return to the office three days per week starting September 5th.
  • Employees will come in Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a day set by individual teams.
