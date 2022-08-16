Apple employees will return to the office in September under hybrid model August 16, 2022 Apple has informed staff that they will be expected to return to the office three days per week starting September 5th. Employees will come in Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a day set by individual teams. 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)