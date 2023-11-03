Subscribe

Apple experiences fourth consecutive quarter of declining sales despite robust iPhone sales

  • Apple’s sales have declined for the fourth consecutive quarter, marking a full year of declining revenue, despite the company’s strong start in the latest iPhones.
  • Despite a 1% decrease in revenue in the latest quarter, Apple’s profit rose 11% to $22.96 billion, exceeding analysts’ projections.
  • Apple’s iPhone sales increased by 3% to $43.8 billion, indicating positive reception of the latest models, and the service division also reported a robust quarter with a 16% increase in revenue from last year.
