Apple experiences fourth consecutive quarter of declining sales despite robust iPhone sales

- Apple’s sales have declined for the fourth consecutive quarter, marking a full year of declining revenue, despite the company’s strong start in the latest iPhones.
- Despite a 1% decrease in revenue in the latest quarter, Apple’s profit rose 11% to $22.96 billion, exceeding analysts’ projections.
- Apple’s iPhone sales increased by 3% to $43.8 billion, indicating positive reception of the latest models, and the service division also reported a robust quarter with a 16% increase in revenue from last year.