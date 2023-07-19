Apple gets reprieve on third-party payment ruling as case advances to Supreme Court

- Apple gets a 90-day pause on the requirement to allow third-party payment systems on App Store while it files an appeal to the Supreme Court.
- Initially, a lower court decision directed Apple to permit third-party payments, a verdict that annoyed Apple despite its victory in the antitrust litigation with Epic Games.
- Had the motion not been granted, Apple would’ve had to allow direct links to non-Apple payment systems on its App Store, impacting its 15%-30% in-app purchases and subscriptions commissions.