Apple gets reprieve on third-party payment ruling as case advances to Supreme Court

  • Apple gets a 90-day pause on the requirement to allow third-party payment systems on App Store while it files an appeal to the Supreme Court.
  • Initially, a lower court decision directed Apple to permit third-party payments, a verdict that annoyed Apple despite its victory in the antitrust litigation with Epic Games.
  • Had the motion not been granted, Apple would’ve had to allow direct links to non-Apple payment systems on its App Store, impacting its 15%-30% in-app purchases and subscriptions commissions.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals