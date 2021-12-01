HomeNewsApple Gift cards available for sale on Amazon India
Apple Gift cards available for sale on Amazon India
Apple has started offering its App Store gift cards in India via Amazon.
The gift cards will grant users the ability to buy apps from the App Store, purchase games on Apple Arcade, purchase subscriptions to access Apple Music and Apple TV+, and get ebooks and audiobooks from Apple Books.
As per the dedicated gift card page, the company states that gift cards that are purchased from Amazon India will only be valid on purchases made in India.