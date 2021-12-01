    Apple Gift cards available for sale on Amazon India

    • Apple has started offering its App Store gift cards in India via Amazon.
    • The gift cards will grant users the ability to buy apps from the App Store, purchase games on Apple Arcade, purchase subscriptions to access Apple Music and Apple TV+, and get ebooks and audiobooks from Apple Books.
    • As per the dedicated gift card page, the company states that gift cards that are purchased from Amazon India will only be valid on purchases made in India.
    [Via]
