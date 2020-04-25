Apple and Google to shut down coronavirus tracker, post Covid-19

1. On a call accompanying the announcement, representatives from each company pledged for the first time to disable the service after the outbreak had been sufficiently contained.

2. Such a decision would have to be made on a region-by-region basis, and it’s unclear how public health authorities would reach such a determination.

3. The two companies released a FAQ doc (https://covid19-static.cdn-apple.com/applications/covid19/current/static/contact-tracing/pdf/ExposureNotification-FAQv1.0.pdf) answering all possible questions around data privacy etc [via].

Given that such contact tracing apps are a huge privacy concern, do you think Indian govt will follow Google/Apple path and remove Arogya Setu app, once the pandemic is under control?