Apple Inc accelerates work on fully autonomous vehicle

Apple Inc is pushing to accelerate development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to solve a technical challenge that has bedeviled the auto industry.
The Apple car chip is the most advanced component that Apple has developed internally and is made up primarily of neural processors that can handle the artificial intelligence needed for autonomous driving.
The company has discussed deals with multiple manufacturers and has considered potentially building the vehicle in the US. Even with recent progress, creating a fully self-driving car by 2025 is seen as very aggressive within Apple.