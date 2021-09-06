    30% of Apple’s manufacturing could move to India in the next 2-3 years

    • The enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gambit to spur production is striking after years of false starts to find India space on the world’s factory floor.
    • The Swiss bank expects India’s share of Apple’s global supply chain will grow from almost zero to as much as 30% within two to three years, starting with the iPhone.
    • Given India is a tiny end market for Apple, their applications suggest India can move beyond assembly of low value models to making higher-value products.
    • Such cells will power vehicles like those churned out of Ola’s new Future Factory.
