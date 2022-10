The new iPad comes with a larger 10.9-inch display (2360×1640 resolution), better specs and compatibility with some new accessories. It comes in four colours — blue, pink, yellow and silver.

Apple is updating the system-on-a-chip in the device and swapping the A13 with an A14 Bionic. It’s the same system-on-a-chip that you can find in the iPhone 12 lineup.