Alongside the M2 performance boost, the iPad Pros can now detect when the Apple Pencil is hovering above the display. This means UI elements can expand and respond as the user approaches the screen with the stylus.

Apple says the M2’s 8-core CPU is up to fifteen percent faster than the M1 CPU. The GPU is up to 35 percent faster. The M2 chip also allows the iPad Pro to capture ProPres video for the first time.