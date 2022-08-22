Apple Maps on iPhone may start showing ads from next year

  • August 22, 2022
  • Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to show search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year.
  • Ads in the Maps app would not be the traditional banner ads that you see on websites but rather paid search results.
