Apple Maps on iPhone may start showing ads from next year August 22, 2022 Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to show search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year. Ads in the Maps app would not be the traditional banner ads that you see on websites but rather paid search results.