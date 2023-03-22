Apple Music Users Report Unrecognized Playlists in Music App

- Multiple users have reported strange playlists appearing in their Music app that they do not recognize.
- In some cases, these unknown playlists have been merged with user’s existing playlists, while in other cases, user’s playlists have gone missing or been replaced.
- The issue is likely caused by an unspecified problem with Apple’s iCloud server.
- Unsyncing and re-syncing iCloud for the Music app has worked for some users, but not all.
- The issue is only occurring in the Music app for iPhone, and user reports date back to mid February.
- Some users have contacted Apple support, but none have reported success.
- The issue is reminiscent of another iCloud bug in which some users reported videos and images from strangers appearing in their Photo Libraries.
