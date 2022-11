Apple (AAPL) finished Wednesday’s session with a $2.307 trillion market capitalization, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) were worth a combined $2.306 trillion.

Shares of Apple are up 4.9% in the past month, while shares of Alphabet are down 9.1%, shares of Amazon are off 18.5% and shares of Meta are down 33.3%.