Apple Offers 20% Bonus In India For Adding Money To Apple ID
- Users are being notified about a 20 percent bonus when adding funds to an Indian Apple ID account, citing a developer on Twitter, 9To5Mac reported.
- As the tech giant is asking developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, Apple is now giving a 20 percent bonus to Indian users who add funds to their Apple ID.
- According to Apple, the offer is valid through October 31 and is available when adding Rs 100 to Rs 15,000 to the Apple ID balance.
