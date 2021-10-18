    Apple Offers 20% Bonus In India For Adding Money To Apple ID

    • Users are being notified about a 20 percent bonus when adding funds to an Indian Apple ID account, citing a developer on Twitter, 9To5Mac reported.
    • As the tech giant is asking developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, Apple is now giving a 20 percent bonus to Indian users who add funds to their Apple ID.
    • According to Apple, the offer is valid through October 31 and is available when adding Rs 100 to Rs 15,000 to the Apple ID balance.
