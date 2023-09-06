No Result
- Apple is purportedly developing a budget-friendly MacBook to counter popular, affordable Chromebook models in the education sector.
- The affordable MacBook, possibly featuring a metal casing made from ‘alternative materials’, is anticipant to debut in the second half of 2024.
- Driven by market trends, Apple’s decision is in response to Chromebook’s traction in the education sector, with unit shipments increasing to 33.5 million in 2021 from 13.9 million in 2019.
