Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years: Kuo (Apple analyst)

On the same note that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will launch a new AR headset in 2022, he also predicts that the iPhone will live for as long as 10 more years and, after that, Apple will replace it with AR. It’s not from today that analysts are discussing the end of the iPhone, and they’re not alone.
Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, representing the demand for ABF of AR headsets will exceed at least one billion pieces in ten years.
If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in ten years.