• Apple currently offers four models of AirPods, ranging from the second generation to the advanced AirPods Max.

• AirPods are popular, but not affordable for everyone.

• Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research reports that Apple is working on new “AirPods Lite” to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds.

