Apple Reportedly Developing Majorly Overhauled ‘Apple Watch X’ for Device’s Decade Anniversary

Apple Reportedly Developing Majorly Overhauled ‘Apple Watch X’ for Device’s Decade AnniversaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 11:48
- Apple prepares for an extensive upgrade of Apple Watch, potentially releasing ‘Apple Watch X’ by 2025 marking its tenth anniversary, based on analyst Mark Gurman’s information.
- The Apple Watch X might introduce a novel magnetic band attachment system, freeing more internal space for larger batteries and other enhancements. Advanced features such as a micro-LED display and additional health monitoring sensors are also expected.
- Reports suggest possibly slowing down the rapid cycle of incremental updates, contrasting with previous claims of delay in Apple Watches featuring microLED due to production chain adjustments.
