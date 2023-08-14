Apple Reportedly Developing Majorly Overhauled ‘Apple Watch X’ for Device’s Decade Anniversary

News

Apple Reportedly Developing Majorly Overhauled ‘Apple Watch X’ for Device’s Decade Anniversary

  • Apple prepares for an extensive upgrade of Apple Watch, potentially releasing ‘Apple Watch X’ by 2025 marking its tenth anniversary, based on analyst Mark Gurman’s information.
  • The Apple Watch X might introduce a novel magnetic band attachment system, freeing more internal space for larger batteries and other enhancements. Advanced features such as a micro-LED display and additional health monitoring sensors are also expected.
  • Reports suggest possibly slowing down the rapid cycle of incremental updates, contrasting with previous claims of delay in Apple Watches featuring microLED due to production chain adjustments.

