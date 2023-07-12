Apple Rolls Out Firmware Update for Beats Studio Buds and Developer Beta for AirPods

  • Apple has unveiled a new firmware upgrade 10M4372 for Beats Studio Buds, alongside new developer beta firmware updates for the AirPods range.
  • While the precise goals of these updates are unclear, previous firmware releases frequently incorporated enhanced security measures and new features.
  • Despite the potential security vulnerabilities in headphones, Apple remains proactive in addressing known issues and incorporating updates, with rumored enhancements such as ‘Conversation Awareness’ for beta testers.
