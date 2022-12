The iOS 16.1.2 update brings enhanced carrier compatibility along with optimised Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. By heading to Settings > General > Software Update on a compatible iPhone, the iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded over-the-air.

The update iOS 16.2 will come after iOS 16.1.2, and it is now undergoing beta testing with a December release date anticipated.