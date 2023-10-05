Apple set to reveal Q4 2023 financial results on November 2

- Apple will announce its Q4 2023 fiscal results on November 2, following the recent launch of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Ultra 2.
- In the previous quarter, Apple reported a revenue of $81.79 billion, a 1% decrease from 2022, but achieved a profit of $19.88 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year.
- The upcoming conference call will provide insights into Apple’s financial health and the sales performance of the new products, and will be live-streamed on Apple’s Investor Relations website.