Home News Apple sues Israeli spyware firm NSO Group for surveillance of users
- Apple is suing Israeli spyware firm NSO Group and its parent company for allegedly targeting iPhone users with a hacking tool.
- Apple is making the point that it doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re a group trying to hack into an Apple product they’ll take action – whatever the motives.
- The tech giant said that its servers were not hacked, but that NSO misused and manipulated the servers to deliver the attacks on Apple users.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.