Apple Suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare Mass Hiring Amid Manufacturing Shift to Vietnam

- Apple’s suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare-ICT are massively hiring in Vietnam, aiming to recruit around 48,500 workers, due to the tech giant’s pressure to move manufacturing away from China.
- This hiring surge is concentrated in Bac Giang, a significant tech assembly hub, but the companies face challenges due to previous massive layoffs leading laborers to go back to their hometowns.
- In order to attract workers, the companies have eased recruitment criteria, increased wages and are providing additional perks including housing and shuttle services for migrant workers.