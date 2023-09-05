Subscribe

Apple Suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare Mass Hiring Amid Manufacturing Shift to Vietnam

  • Apple’s suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare-ICT are massively hiring in Vietnam, aiming to recruit around 48,500 workers, due to the tech giant’s pressure to move manufacturing away from China.
  • This hiring surge is concentrated in Bac Giang, a significant tech assembly hub, but the companies face challenges due to previous massive layoffs leading laborers to go back to their hometowns.
  • In order to attract workers, the companies have eased recruitment criteria, increased wages and are providing additional perks including housing and shuttle services for migrant workers.
