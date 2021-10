The deletion of the app was first noticed by Apple Censorship – a website that monitors apps on Apple’s App Store globally.

In a statement from the app’s maker, PDMS, the company said: “According to Apple, our app Quran Majeed has been removed from the China App Store because it includes content that is illegal.”

Another popular religious app, Olive Tree’s Bible App, was also taken down this week in China – although the BBC understands that it was withdrawn by the company itself.