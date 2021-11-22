    Apple tells workers they have the rights to discuss wages, working conditions

    •  Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions.
    • Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions.
    • Apple’s business conduct policy already included language stating that workers were not restricted in their ability to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is generally protected under U.S. law.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.