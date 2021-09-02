Apple to let media apps avoid 30% fee after global scrutiny
Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps to link from their software to external websites for payments by users, addressing a longstanding App Store complaint and settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission.
To date, Apple has to date forced such applications to use its in-app purchase system, which gives Apple up to a 30% commission on downloads and in-app subscriptions.
Last month, as part of a preliminary settlement of a class-action lawsuit with U.S. App Store developers, Apple loosened its rules to let software makers advertise outside payment methods to consumers via email.