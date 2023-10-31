Subscribe

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max 3-nanometer chips with enhanced graphics

  • Apple has launched three new M3 chip models, M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, which will power the refreshed 24-inch iMac and new MacBook Pros.
  • The new chips feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, offering up to 2.5x faster rendering than the M1 and enabling more realistic lighting and complex geometries.
  • The M3 series chips also boast improved CPU performance, with the new cores being up to 30% faster than the M1, and efficiency cores getting a 50% boost, while maintaining impressive battery life.
