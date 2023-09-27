Subscribe

Apple Unveils New ‘Meet With Apple Experts’ Program for Developers

  • Apple’s new resource offers developers globally access to sessions, workshops, and consultations both online and at Apple’s Cupertino location.
  • The program features varying topics, special events, and languages to accommodate developers, with individual consultations for app design, bug resolution, and tech implementation.
  • Starting from September 27, developers can have one-on-one App Review consultations to understand the review process, guideline alignments, and usual reasons for rejections.
