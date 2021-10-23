Apple updates its App Store Guidelines to permit developers to contact customers about other payment methods

HomeNewsApple updates its App Store Guidelines to permit developers to contact customers about other payment methods
The agreement included a few items, but the biggest was that developers would be able to share information with their users about how to pay for purchases outside their iOS app and the App Store.
Specifically, Apple deleted a clause from guideline 3.1.3 that had previously said developers were not permitted to use information obtained within their app to target individual users outside of the app to use purchasing methods other than Apple’s own in-app purchases.
Though the case is now under appeal, the judge’s original ruling would have required Apple to allow developers to point to their own websites within their apps, where customers could then pay directly for its services or subscriptions, bypassing Apple’s payment systems in the process.