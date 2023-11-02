Apple Watch 2024 to feature blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection

- Apple plans to introduce blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection to its 2024 Apple Watch, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
- The blood pressure sensor will initially indicate if blood pressure is trending upward and suggest users consult their doctor, with future versions providing exact measurements and diagnosing related conditions.
- The sleep apnea detection feature will use sleep and breathing patterns to estimate the presence of the condition and advise users to see a physician.