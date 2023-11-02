Subscribe

Apple Watch 2024 to feature blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection

  • Apple plans to introduce blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection to its 2024 Apple Watch, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
  • The blood pressure sensor will initially indicate if blood pressure is trending upward and suggest users consult their doctor, with future versions providing exact measurements and diagnosing related conditions.
  • The sleep apnea detection feature will use sleep and breathing patterns to estimate the presence of the condition and advise users to see a physician.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0