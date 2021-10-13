Apple will likely have to cut its iPhone 13 production goals for 2021 due to the global chip shortage

Oct 13, 2021, 06:12 IST. Apple will likely have to cut its 2021 production targets for the iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the ongoing chip shortage, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Apple originally planned to make 90 million units of its newest smartphone in Q4 2021, but has told manufacturing partners it’s now aiming lower because supply-chain partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments may not be able to deliver enough components for that many devices, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The chip shortage has impacted supply chains around the world, hitting the tech industry, automakers, and other tech-enabled products.