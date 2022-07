A group of MacBook users in 2018 had filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple for the controversial butterfly keyboards, alleging that the new design failed when even tiny particles of dust accumulated around the switches.

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle the lawsuit over flawed “butterfly” keyboards in MacBooks in the US. Law firms Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner and Donaldson-Smith LLP can claim up to $15 million from the $50 million windfall to cover legal fees.