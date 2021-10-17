Apple to earn $5B from its ads business this fiscal year; Is responsible for 58% of all iPhone app downloads

HomeNewsApple to earn $5B from its ads business this fiscal year; Is responsible for 58% of all iPhone app downloads
Apple’s advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months after it introduced privacy changes to iPhones that obstructed rivals, including Facebook, from targeting ads at consumers.
Apple’s in-house business is now responsible for 58 per cent of all iPhone app downloads that result from clicking on an advert. A year ago, its share was 17%.
Apple said its privacy features were designed to protect users.