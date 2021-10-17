    Apple to earn $5B from its ads business this fiscal year; Is responsible for 58% of all iPhone app downloads

    • Apple’s advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months after it introduced privacy changes to iPhones that obstructed rivals, including Facebook, from targeting ads at consumers.
    • Apple’s in-house business is now responsible for 58 per cent of all iPhone app downloads that result from clicking on an advert. A year ago, its share was 17%.
    • Apple said its privacy features were designed to protect users.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.