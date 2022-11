The number of apps present in the App Store is 1,642,759, a decrease of 24.79% since calendar Q2 of 2022. The last time the number of apps was this low was in calendar Q3 of 2015 at 1,672,271.

In total, Apple removed over 540,000 apps during the third quarter. The app removal keeps Apple in second place for total apps in a store, during the third quarter.