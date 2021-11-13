    Apple’s do not track policy being flouted by VPNs : Report

    • The investigation revealed that out of 20 free VPN iPhone apps, only 3 free VPNs respected users’ choice to not allow advertisers to track.
    • Notably, 9 free VPNs shared detailed information about the user, and 15 free VPNs shared basic information about users’ iPhone devices with advertisers.
    • The company identified the 20 most popular ad-supported free VPN apps on the U.S. version of Apple’s App Store.
