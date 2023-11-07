Apple’s Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to leverage M3 chips for improved performance

- Apple is set to release an update for its Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, leveraging its new M3 chips for improved object and face tracking, faster H.264 and HEVC encoding, and enhanced user experience.
- The updated Final Cut Pro will feature automatic timeline scrolling, simplified overlapping clips, and a new voiceover recording tool among other improvements.
- Logic Pro’s update includes a new Mastering Assistant, support for 32-bit float recording, and better multitasking experience on iPad with ‘Split View’ and ‘Stage Manager’.